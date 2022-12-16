Pflug Koory LLC Buys 288 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. UBS Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.37 and its 200-day moving average is $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

