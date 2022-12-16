Pflug Koory LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 37.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,615 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Allstate by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,466 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 231.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $132.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.93. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $111.46 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.16, a PEG ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -239.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Allstate to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

