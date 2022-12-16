Pflug Koory LLC Purchases 287 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 40.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 685,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,070,000 after buying an additional 77,836 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

FBHS stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $108.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Cuts Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

