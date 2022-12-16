Pflug Koory LLC Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.4% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.67.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $230.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $239.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.05. The company has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

