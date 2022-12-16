Pflug Koory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 340.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 18,137 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $769,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $223.67 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $201.82 and a twelve month high of $280.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.43.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.