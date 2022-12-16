Pflug Koory LLC Sells 14 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $551,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $731.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $740.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $665.62. The stock has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $779.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total transaction of $192,764.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,950,628.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $19,789,156 over the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.