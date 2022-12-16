Pflug Koory LLC Sells 200 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:INGR opened at $98.41 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.35.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

INGR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

