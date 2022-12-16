Pflug Koory LLC Sells 625 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 45,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $7,605,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,724,494.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 45,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $7,605,270.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,724,494.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,278,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,416,498. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $165.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.72. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $123.21 and a 52 week high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

