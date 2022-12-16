Philcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $137,026.01 (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. One Philcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Philcoin has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Philcoin has a market capitalization of $244.61 million and approximately $137,026.01 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Philcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $905.86 or 0.05329636 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.37 or 0.00490480 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,939.43 or 0.29061180 BTC.

Philcoin Profile

Philcoin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Philcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Philcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Philcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Philcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.