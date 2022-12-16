Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for about 3.2% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,425 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $185,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.73.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.84. The company had a trading volume of 28,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,627. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.34 and its 200 day moving average is $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $68.57 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

