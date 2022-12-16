Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PHR. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Phreesia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.57.
Phreesia Price Performance
Phreesia stock opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 154.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 42.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 16.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 85.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 610.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
