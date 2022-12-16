PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PHX. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals Price Performance

PHX opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $151.20 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.68. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at PHX Minerals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 46,598 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $140,725.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,227,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,788,312.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 35.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.