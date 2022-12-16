Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.84

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 40109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.80.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.94 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 2.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,006,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 59,113 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 167.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 110,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 69,224 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 64.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 18.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

