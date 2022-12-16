Piper Sandler Boosts Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $87.00

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2022

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTXGet Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.20.

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.23. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $154.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.