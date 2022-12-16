Piper Sandler Boosts Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $87.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.23. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $154.17.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

