Piper Sandler Lowers TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $13.50 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.50.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TPVG. TheStreet downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $395.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 1.69. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 800.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 40,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.0% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 45,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

