Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 17.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $78.56 million and approximately $224,635.73 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00260570 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00085567 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00057224 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003110 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,913,950 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

