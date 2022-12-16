Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Short Interest Up 18.6% in November

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the November 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 5,440 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $32,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Playa Hotels & Resorts
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2,245.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,031,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,491 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,490,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,623 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,937,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,404 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,621,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,904,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,720,000 after acquiring an additional 997,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.66%. Analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLYA shares. Citigroup upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.25 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.