PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Short Interest Up 11.9% in November

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 804,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the November 15th total of 718,300 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 362,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

PlayAGS Stock Performance

AGS remained flat at $5.02 during trading on Friday. 9,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,862. The stock has a market cap of $189.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.29. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.79 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 28.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at PlayAGS

AGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PlayAGS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

In related news, major shareholder Ap Gaming Voteco, Llc sold 8,208,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $41,040,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PlayAGS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter worth $27,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter worth $56,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the second quarter worth $68,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Articles

