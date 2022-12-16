Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $147.39

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 147.39 ($1.81) and traded as high as GBX 154.60 ($1.90). Polar Capital Global Financials Trust shares last traded at GBX 153 ($1.88), with a volume of 444,862 shares changing hands.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 147.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 145.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £483.43 million and a P/E ratio of 513.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Company Profile

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

