Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Power REIT stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.86. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Power REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.