Powerledger Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $67.03 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 16th. In the last seven days, Powerledger has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Powerledger token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000819 BTC on major exchanges. Powerledger has a market capitalization of $67.03 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Powerledger Profile

Powerledger was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Powerledger’s official website is powerledger.io. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

