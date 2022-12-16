Premier Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Premier Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:PIRGF – Get Rating) was down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 13,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 49,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.
Premier Gold Mines Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35.
About Premier Gold Mines
Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Premier Gold Mines (PIRGF)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.