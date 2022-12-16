Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) Short Interest Down 26.4% in November

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the November 15th total of 202,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Prenetics Global Stock Performance
PRE stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 15,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,833. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. Prenetics Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.
Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.68 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prenetics Global will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Prenetics Global
Prenetics Global Company Profile
Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test.
