Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) Short Interest Down 26.4% in November

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the November 15th total of 202,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Prenetics Global Stock Performance

PRE stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 15,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,833. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. Prenetics Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.

Get Prenetics Global alerts:

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.68 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prenetics Global will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prenetics Global stock. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prenetics Global Limited ( NASDAQ:PRE Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd owned about 0.11% of Prenetics Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Get Rating)

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prenetics Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prenetics Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.