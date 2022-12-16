Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,600 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the November 15th total of 214,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Professional by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Professional by 76.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Professional by 15.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 251,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 34,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Professional by 26.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 37,115 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Professional by 38.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFHD traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.75. 77,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,126. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64. Professional has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $31.25. The company has a market cap of $369.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.18.

Professional ( NASDAQ:PFHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Professional had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Professional will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

