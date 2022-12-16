Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after buying an additional 3,029,742 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,800 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1,721.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,096,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,586 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,509,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $191.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $1,234,124.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,476,193.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $1,234,124.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,476,193.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,646 shares in the company, valued at $33,557,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 810,772 shares of company stock worth $84,425,423. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ABNB. Cowen dropped their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.79.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

