Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 68 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,657,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $356.53. 50,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $354.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.62. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $375.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at $34,558,652,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.19.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

