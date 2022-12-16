Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 807 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,847,000 after purchasing an additional 366,879 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 111.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in SBA Communications by 13.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,310,000 after acquiring an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1,081.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $11.98 on Friday, hitting $276.67. The company had a trading volume of 15,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,052. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.84 and a 200-day moving average of $306.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.80 and a beta of 0.47.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $323.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.60.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.