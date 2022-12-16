Proficio Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 0.7% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

VGT stock traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.69. 3,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,420. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.79. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

