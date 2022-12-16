Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $34.47 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,561 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 6.3% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $34,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 573.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $2.91 on Friday, hitting $220.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,106. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.43. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

