Proficio Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,037,656 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.94. The stock had a trading volume of 126,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,370. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.58. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.