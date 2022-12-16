Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 298,834 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,834 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLPX. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 31,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 383.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares during the period. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $636,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

MLPX stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.97. 144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,587. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $45.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.98.

