Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,463 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,878 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,636,318. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average is $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $149.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.