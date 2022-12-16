Proficio Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 1.8 %

MLM stock traded down $6.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $345.57. 4,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,602. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $342.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.47. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.56.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.