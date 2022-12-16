Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prologis Trading Down 2.5 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.83.

NYSE:PLD opened at $118.59 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $109.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.99 and its 200-day moving average is $118.17.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

