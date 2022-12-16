Prom Price Reaches $4.39 (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $4.39 or 0.00025795 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Prom has a market cap of $80.11 million and $2.38 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00014009 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00042416 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005871 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00020173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00231167 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.56640219 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $2,042,213.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

