Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 419,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of PSAGW stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 4,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,899. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

