Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF – Get Rating) shares rose 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 6,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 5,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Prosegur Cash Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65.

About Prosegur Cash

(Get Rating)

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prosegur Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosegur Cash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.