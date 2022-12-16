ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,587,255 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UGL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold in the first quarter worth about $578,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold in the first quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Gold by 76.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Gold alerts:

ProShares Ultra Gold Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:UGL traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,968. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.87. ProShares Ultra Gold has a 1-year low of $44.09 and a 1-year high of $76.19.

ProShares Ultra Gold Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.