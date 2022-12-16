Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Given New €10.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €14.00 ($14.74) to €10.50 ($11.05) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BGAOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Proximus from €21.50 ($22.63) to €12.50 ($13.16) in a research report on Friday, August 19th. HSBC lowered Proximus from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Proximus from €14.00 ($14.74) to €12.00 ($12.63) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Proximus from €14.50 ($15.26) to €13.70 ($14.42) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Proximus Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. 1,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,511. Proximus has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

