Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,803,171,000 after acquiring an additional 465,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,448,000 after acquiring an additional 577,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,486,000 after acquiring an additional 282,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,205,000 after buying an additional 136,133 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,566. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.31.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.