Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Cut by Analyst

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cantaloupe in a report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Cantaloupe’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.
Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Cantaloupe Stock Down 4.1 %
Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.63 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%.
Institutional Trading of Cantaloupe
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 122.2% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 566,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 209,927 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP raised its stake in Cantaloupe by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 888,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 186,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,210,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,739,000 after acquiring an additional 126,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 126,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.
