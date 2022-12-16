QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Director Elizabeth S. Jacobs Purchases 214 Shares

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth S. Jacobs purchased 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $10,105.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,310 shares in the company, valued at $61,858.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

QCR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.81. 2,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,446. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.96. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $62.85.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. QCR’s payout ratio is 4.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QCR

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 151.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 11,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in QCR by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in QCR by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 20,825 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in QCR by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 45,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of QCR to $64.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of QCR to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

See Also

