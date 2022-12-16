QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7,265.95

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00010868 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $6.89 million and $7,265.95 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 1.83452137 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $7,892.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

