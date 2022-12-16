Qtum Price Reaches $2.34 (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Qtum has a total market cap of $244.81 million and approximately $36.01 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.34 or 0.00013854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,207.05 or 0.07135060 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00032656 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00074462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00053553 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022494 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001505 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,455,022 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

