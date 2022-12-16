QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Lowered by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,993 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 145.1% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,315,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $168,060,000 after acquiring an additional 778,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $116.64 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $130.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.12.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Barclays cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.27.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

