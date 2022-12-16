Quantstamp (QSP) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week

Quantstamp (QSP) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $8.58 million and approximately $231,349.76 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

