Quantum (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Quantum has a market capitalization of $56,020.99 and approximately $181,607.33 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014059 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00042282 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005887 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020264 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00231157 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010001 USD and is down -50.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,894.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.