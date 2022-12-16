QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Mohit Singh Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,122.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 1st, Mohit Singh sold 6,843 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $51,390.93.
  • On Wednesday, November 9th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $64,855.00.
  • On Monday, October 31st, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $69,105.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 19th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $68,595.00.
  • On Monday, October 10th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $69,870.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 28th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $77,095.00.
  • On Monday, September 19th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $235,662.50.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QS stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 25.68, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 5.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in QuantumScape by 485.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QS shares. Truist Financial started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded QuantumScape from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

