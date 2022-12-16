QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Mohit Singh Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,122.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Mohit Singh sold 6,843 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $51,390.93.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $64,855.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $69,105.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $68,595.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $69,870.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $77,095.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $235,662.50.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QS stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 25.68, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 5.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in QuantumScape by 485.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QS shares. Truist Financial started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded QuantumScape from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

