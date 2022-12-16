QUASA Price Down 3.1% This Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $101.32 million and $125,670.09 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00014198 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005991 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00039956 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005984 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020327 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00227858 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00131732 USD and is up 18.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $121,602.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

