QUASA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $121,475.96 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $101.60 million and $121,475.96 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUASA has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014068 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036525 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00042188 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005893 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020283 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00230870 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00131732 USD and is up 18.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $121,602.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

